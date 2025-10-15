Chesterfield as it used to be - remembering the town's forgotten tram network now lost to history

Today, very little evidence remains of the Victorian tracks that ran for just under four miles in length.

The first trams in Chesterfield ran in 1882, taking passengers from Brampton, near where the Morrisons store is today, along Chatsworth Road and into the town centre at what is now Low Pavement.

The trams were originally horse-drawn, but replaced by electric models when the track was converted, a process that was finished in 1905.

This was made possible by the Chesterfield Corporation Tramways and Improvements Act, which also saw the track extended from the town centre, along Sheffield Road down to Whittington Moor.

Trams were eventually replaced by trolleybuses, which meant work had to be carried out on the overhead lines and the Brampton section of the line was suspended in 1927.

But in turn the trolleybuses were replaced with motor buses in 1937, partly because of the need to replace the overhead wiring, as well as the cost of electricity. The system closed on 24 March 1938.

2 . Tram tracks and horse carts This picture, from 1907, shows the electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street. The track was laid from the Brampton Terminus to Whittington Moor through the High Street, Cavendish Street, Holywell Street and Sheffield Road. Of course, less new-fangled means of transport were still used in those days, as can be seen by the horse and carts. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield trams Chesterfield Transport Department in the days of the electric tram around 1920, this pic shows a tram outside the Terminus Hotel in Brampton Photo: SHeffield NEwspapers Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield trams Trams in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield in 1904 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales