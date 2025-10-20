​Chesterfield as it used to be - nostalgic photos of lost streets and buildings wiped from the landscape

We’ve looked back through the DT archives, as well as the photo collection held at the local studies section of Chesterfield library, to bring you these images of parts of the town that have vanished forever.

Slipper Baths The slipper baths on South Place were built in 1904 as a place where people could have a bath when few houses had their own bathrooms. The 'slipper' baths were so called because of the Victorian sense of modesty in draping bath-towels over the bath to conceal their bodies and by doing so making the bath look like a huge slipper.

AGD The AGD building on West Bars was a major town landmark in the sixties and seventies. Home to the accounts general dept of the Post Office is was knocked down and replaced by the Future Walk office building that stands there today.

Horns Hotel This picture shows the Horns Hotel in 1973 on Lordsmill Street. An inn has existed at this location since 1794 .This Victorian version of the building was demolished to make way for the Inner Relief Road, which opened in July 1985.