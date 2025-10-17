Chesterfield as it used to be - looking back at lost brands, shops and businesses that have disappeared

Some of the brands have been absorbed by other companies and some have even been resurrected after many years – but these familiar names will defiintely bring back some memories!

From Hudson’s to the Co-op Department store, these are the names we all know. but are no longer with us.

Woolworths Woolworths opened in Chesterfield in September 1929. In 1976 the original Woolworths building on Burlington Street was demolished, and a new larger store was built on Vicar Lane. It closed in 1999.

Hudson's The Hudson's name and logo was once seen all across Chesterfield, at the music shop's many outlets for records, tapes and CDs, as well as musical instruments, as well as on it's branded bags, as seen here..

Zanzibar Zanizibar was one of Chesterfield's iconic clubs in the 90s.