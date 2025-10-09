Chesterfield as it used to be: Looking back at how Vicar Lane at the heart of the town has been transformed over the years

The street which now forms the Vicar Lane shoppping area was once home to a music venue where Pink Floyd played, two different Wollies stores, a bus station and even a hotel.

Here we look back through archive photos at an area in the heart of town that has changed out all recognition.

Vicar Lane This image from 1974 shows the John Turner store at the bottom of Packers Row and the Fine Fare store, more recently occupied by Wilkos.

Jimmy's St James Hall on Vicar Lane, affectionately known as Jimmy's hosted parties and gigs down the years - prog rockers Pink Floyd played there in 1969

Woolies One of Chesterfield's most-missed stores, the back of Wollies is seen here from Vicar Lane