Chesterfield as it used to be: Looking back at how Vicar Lane at the heart of the town has been transformed over the years

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:44 BST
There are few streets in Chesterfield that have changed quite as dramatically over the years as Vicar Lane.

The street which now forms the Vicar Lane shoppping area was once home to a music venue where Pink Floyd played, two different Wollies stores, a bus station and even a hotel.

Here we look back through archive photos at an area in the heart of town that has changed out all recognition.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

This image from 1974 shows the John Turner store at the bottom of Packers Row and the Fine Fare store, more recently occupied by Wilkos.

1. Vicar Lane

This image from 1974 shows the John Turner store at the bottom of Packers Row and the Fine Fare store, more recently occupied by Wilkos.

St James Hall on Vicar Lane, affectionately known as Jimmy's hosted parties and gigs down the years - prog rockers Pink Floyd played there in 1969

2. Jimmy's

St James Hall on Vicar Lane, affectionately known as Jimmy's hosted parties and gigs down the years - prog rockers Pink Floyd played there in 1969

One of Chesterfield's most-missed stores, the back of Wollies is seen here from Vicar Lane

3. Woolies

One of Chesterfield's most-missed stores, the back of Wollies is seen here from Vicar Lane

Vicar Lane was still open to traffic in 1989, long before it was pedestrianised, as today

4. Double Yellow Lines

Vicar Lane was still open to traffic in 1989, long before it was pedestrianised, as today

