Lost landmark buildings of Chesterfield

Chesterfield as it used to be - incredible photos show life in the town during the swinging sixties

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 13:59 BST
It was the decade of The Beatles, World Cup victory and the mini-skirt – and these photos show life was very different in Chesterfield too, 60 years ago.

We’ve looked through our archive, as well as the collection held by the local studies section at Chesterfield library, to bring you these great images from the sixties.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

This pictures shows Chesterfield Market Place on a Saturday in 1962

1. Saturday market

This pictures shows Chesterfield Market Place on a Saturday in 1962 Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, 1966

2. Knifesmithgate

Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, 1966 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
High Street and the Market Place, Chesterfield, 1966

3. Market

High Street and the Market Place, Chesterfield, 1966 Photo: R. Wilsher

Photo Sales
The AGD building, which opened in 1963, was one of the most eye-catching buildings in the sixties. It's official name was Chetwynd House, named after George Chetwynd - accountant general who came up with the idea of the postal order.

4. The AGD

The AGD building, which opened in 1963, was one of the most eye-catching buildings in the sixties. It's official name was Chetwynd House, named after George Chetwynd - accountant general who came up with the idea of the postal order. Photo: R. Wilsher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice