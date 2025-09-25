Chesterfield as it used to be: Evocative pictures of streets long since changed

Here we look back at some of the photos from our archives showing the way we used to live and how our communities have been re-shaped down the decades.

From long-lost and much-loved shops, to landmark buildings that no longer fill our skylines, these pictures are sure to bring back memories.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Woolworths Woolworths opened in Chesterfield in September 1929. In 1976, the original Woolworths building on Burlington Street was demolished, and a new larger store was built on Vicar Lane.That in turn closed in 1999.

Chesterfield Retro Vicar Lane showing the former Red Lion pub

Retro Chesterfield Pepperdays and Dawson Bros, on the corner of Packers Row and Vicar Lane/Central Pavement, in the seventies