Chesterfield as it used to be: evocative pictures of iconic landmarks being built...and demolished

Phil Bramley
Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:46 BST
The skyline of Chesterfield is always changing, with landmark buildings going up – and being knocked down

We’ve dug through our archives to bring you these photos showing memorable structures being created, as well as being pulled down to make way for new developments.

From Dema Glass and Horns Bridge to the Chesterfield Hotel and Saltergate, these photos are sure to bring back plenty of memories.

Retro Chesterfield - Demolition of Horns bridge viaduct February 1974.

1. Horns bridge

Retro Chesterfield - Demolition of Horns bridge viaduct February 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star

Demolition of the old Horns Railway Bridge, Chesterfield, once part of a railway viaduct which straggled the main Derby Road, being removed to make way for the new by-pass - 23rd October 1984

2. Horns Bridge

Demolition of the old Horns Railway Bridge, Chesterfield, once part of a railway viaduct which straggled the main Derby Road, being removed to make way for the new by-pass - 23rd October 1984 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield bypass construction June 1984

3. Chesterfield bypass

Chesterfield bypass construction June 1984 Photo: Star

A view of the construction work at Markham Road Chesterfield in 1963.

4. Markham Road

A view of the construction work at Markham Road Chesterfield in 1963. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

