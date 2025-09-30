Chesterfield as it used to be: evocative pictures of iconic landmarks being built...and demolished

We’ve dug through our archives to bring you these photos showing memorable structures being created, as well as being pulled down to make way for new developments.

From Dema Glass and Horns Bridge to the Chesterfield Hotel and Saltergate, these photos are sure to bring back plenty of memories.

1 . Horns bridge Retro Chesterfield - Demolition of Horns bridge viaduct February 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star Photo Sales

2 . Horns Bridge Demolition of the old Horns Railway Bridge, Chesterfield, once part of a railway viaduct which straggled the main Derby Road, being removed to make way for the new by-pass - 23rd October 1984 Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield bypass Chesterfield bypass construction June 1984 Photo: Star Photo Sales