Chesterfield as it used to be: evocative pictures of factories, offices and workplaces down the years

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:51 BST
Life has changed so much over the years in Chesterfield – including the world of work.

From Trebor and Robinsons, to the AGD and Dema, we look back at factories and workplaces across the town that have changed beyond recognition – or disappeared forever.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Robinsons Wheatbridge Mills 1999. Today the site is home to The Surgery @ Wheatbridge

1. Robinsons

Robinsons Wheatbridge Mills 1999. Today the site is home to The Surgery @ Wheatbridge Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley

The Candy Girls = Staff in the canteen at Chesterfield's old Trebor sweet factory

2. Trebor

The Candy Girls = Staff in the canteen at Chesterfield's old Trebor sweet factory Photo: submitted

St George's Works Soda Water Factory on Knifesmithgate in 1899

3. St George's Works

St George's Works Soda Water Factory on Knifesmithgate in 1899 Photo: Marisa Cashill

ICI staff at Peveril Estate, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. The factory closed in July 1957.

4. ICI

ICI staff at Peveril Estate, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. The factory closed in July 1957. Photo: Submitted

