Big-name brands like Littlewoods and Marks & Spencer have come and gone, as the retail landscape continues to change.

New stores have moved into the town centre, including smaller independent shops, as well as national chains.

Here we’ve dug through our archives to find some amazing pictures showing how things used to be.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

2 . Marks and Spencer Marks and Spencer pictured on Chesterfield High Street in 1982. The store closed its doors permanently in November 2022, as the high street retailer moved to a new premises at the Ravenside Retail Park. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Tram tracks and horse carts This picture, from 1907, shows the electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street. The track was laid from the Brampton Terminus to Whittington Moor through the High Street, Cavendish Street, Holywell Street and Sheffield Road. Of course, less new-fangled means of transport were still used in those days, as can be seen by the horse and carts. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society Photo Sales