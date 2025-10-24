Lost pubs of Chesterfield

Chesterfield as it used to be – evocative images show what life was like in the town in the seventies

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:23 BST
The seventies are famous for bell bottoms, the space hopper and the Chopper bike – and these photos show just how much life has changed in Chesterfield over the last fifty years.

We’ve looked through our archive, as well as the collection held by the local studies section at Chesterfield library, to bring you these great images from the sixties.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

The Corner of Burlington Street and Packer's Row, Chesterfield, 1974

1. Seventies Chesterfield

The Corner of Burlington Street and Packer's Row, Chesterfield, 1974 Photo: R. Wilsher

Photo Sales
A woman, dressed in stylish 70s attire, shopping in The Shambles in Chesterfield on March 6 1970

2. The Shambles

A woman, dressed in stylish 70s attire, shopping in The Shambles in Chesterfield on March 6 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Beetwell Street in 1974, showing the Yeomans army stores shop

3. Beetwell Street

Beetwell Street in 1974, showing the Yeomans army stores shop Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
The roads around Chesterfield looked quite different in the seventies - as did the vehicles on them. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

4. Seventies Chesterfield

The roads around Chesterfield looked quite different in the seventies - as did the vehicles on them. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice