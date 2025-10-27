Lost landmark buildings of Chesterfield

Chesterfield as it used to be – evocative images show what life was like in the town in the fifties

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 27th Oct 2025, 11:13 GMT
It was the decade that saw the birth of rock and roll and end of rationing – and these photos show just how much life has changed in Chesterfield over the last seventy years.

We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in fifties Chesterfield.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street, showing a bus outside the Regal cinema on right andDavy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops at left. 1950s

1. Fifties Chesterfield

Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street, showing a bus outside the Regal cinema on right andDavy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops at left. 1950s Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Photo Sales
Chesterfield High Street in 1952, with the familar name of Marks & Spencer in the centre

2. Fifties Chesterfield

Chesterfield High Street in 1952, with the familar name of Marks & Spencer in the centre Photo: R Wilsher

Photo Sales
This image, from 1950, shows how much the area around what is now the Donut car park has changed down the deacdes.

3. Fifties Chesterfield

This image, from 1950, shows how much the area around what is now the Donut car park has changed down the deacdes. Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough engineers

Photo Sales
This photo shows Sheffield Road in 1959. Today, it's near where Chesters' Fish and Chips stands - but sixty years ago, well, there was the Hare and Hound pub

4. Fifties Chesterfield

This photo shows Sheffield Road in 1959. Today, it's near where Chesters' Fish and Chips stands - but sixty years ago, well, there was the Hare and Hound pub Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice