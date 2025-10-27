Chesterfield as it used to be – evocative images show what life was like in the town in the fifties

We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in fifties Chesterfield.

1 . Fifties Chesterfield Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street, showing a bus outside the Regal cinema on right andDavy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops at left. 1950s Photo: Chesterfield Museum Photo Sales

2 . Fifties Chesterfield Chesterfield High Street in 1952, with the familar name of Marks & Spencer in the centre Photo: R Wilsher Photo Sales

3 . Fifties Chesterfield This image, from 1950, shows how much the area around what is now the Donut car park has changed down the deacdes. Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough engineers Photo Sales