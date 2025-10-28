Chesterfield as it used to be – evocative images show what life was like in the town in the eighties

Our town through time: a brief history of Chesterfield's Co-op building

Phil Bramley
Published 28th Oct 2025, 12:42 GMT
It was the decade that brought us shoulder pads, the miners strike and the yuppie – and these photos show just how much life has changed in Chesterfield over the last 40 years.

We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in eighties Chesterfield.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Queuing for the flicks outside the ABC cinema, Cavendish Street, 1987

Queuing for the flicks outside the ABC cinema, Cavendish Street, 1987 Photo: Derbyshire Times

The funfair on Chesterfield's Donut roundabout in 1989

The funfair on Chesterfield's Donut roundabout in 1989 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Youngsters get on their bikes for the opening of the Tapton by-pass in 1989.

Youngsters get on their bikes for the opening of the Tapton by-pass in 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Elder Way and The Co op in October 1981.

Elder Way and The Co op in October 1981. Photo: Derbyshire Times

