Chesterfield as it used to be – evocative images show what life was like in the town in the eighties

We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in eighties Chesterfield.

1 . Eighties Derbyshire Queuing for the flicks outside the ABC cinema, Cavendish Street, 1987 Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Eighties Derbyshire The funfair on Chesterfield's Donut roundabout in 1989 Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Eighties Derbyshire Youngsters get on their bikes for the opening of the Tapton by-pass in 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales