Cheers to Chesterfield's tradition of brewing fine ale - in pictures

The current Brampton Brewery produces award-winning beer from its base on Chatsworth Road. Launched nearly 14 years ago, the brewery now runs three pubs, Tramway Tavern, Rose & Crown and The Glassworks.

Several of the prized beers brewed there are named after those produced at the original Brampton Brewery which closed down in the Fifties after 130 years of operation.

In its heyday the first Brampton Brewery was the most successful of three in Chesterfield, running 140 public houses and ten shops.

Brewing in Chesterfield is believed to stretch back to Stuart and Tudor times.

In the 1700s, Celia Fiennes wrote in her travel diary about Chesterfield, saying: “in this town is the best ale in the kingdom generally esteem’d”.

We have been raiding our archives to find photos that document the current Brampton Brewery’s rise from strength to strength.

Do you have any photos relating to the original brewery or other breweries in Chesterfield? If so, please email copies and details to: [email protected]

Testing time Chris Radford, a founder of Brampton Brewery.

New beginnings Head brewer Chris Radford and directors Jon Leeming, Dave Gattersley, John Hirst and John Frederick toast the revival of Brampton Brewery in 2010.

Award winners Head brewer Chris Radford with the award-winning mild and bitter beers in 2008.

Commons cheer Chesterfield MP Paul Holmes pulled a pint of Brampton Brewery's Golden Bud in the Strangers Bar at the House of Commons in 2010, watched by Brampton Brewery representatives Jon Leeming, Chris Radford, John Hirst and Mark Taylor.