Cheers to Chesterfield's tradition of brewing fine ale - in pictures
Brewing good beer is the cornerstone of Chesterfield’s enterprises in a tradition which stretches back hundreds of years.
The current Brampton Brewery produces award-winning beer from its base on Chatsworth Road. Launched nearly 14 years ago, the brewery now runs three pubs, Tramway Tavern, Rose & Crown and The Glassworks.
Several of the prized beers brewed there are named after those produced at the original Brampton Brewery which closed down in the Fifties after 130 years of operation.
In its heyday the first Brampton Brewery was the most successful of three in Chesterfield, running 140 public houses and ten shops.
Brewing in Chesterfield is believed to stretch back to Stuart and Tudor times.
In the 1700s, Celia Fiennes wrote in her travel diary about Chesterfield, saying: “in this town is the best ale in the kingdom generally esteem’d”.
We have been raiding our archives to find photos that document the current Brampton Brewery’s rise from strength to strength.
