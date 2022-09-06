Changing face of Chesterfield over 14 years is shown in 14 photos

While some might argue that precious green space is being lost and some of the developments aren’t to their taste, we’ve been comparing how the landscape looks now to how it did up to 14 years ago.

Smart new townhouses being built on the site of a former dilapidated rugby club and a brightly coloured fast food takeaway replacing an ugly multi-storey car park are just some of the transformations uncovered on Google.

Take a walk down memory lane with our now and then images and decide for yourself whether the town looks better today than it did in the late noughties.

1. Now The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road is home to food and drink outlets housed under one roof, while a bridal boutique and a hairdresser are among businesses renting units in the same complex. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Then Chesterfield's former fire station on Sheffield Road was still standing on 2008 after the brigade moved to new premises at the Spire Walk Business Park. Four years later the building was demolished to make way for The Glass Yard. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Now If you live on Rugby Drive, off Sheffield Road, you will know what the site used to be before it became a pitch for new homes four years ago. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Then Fourteen years ago Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Union Football Club would meet at this site on Sheffield Road. In 2012 the club moved to a new site at Dunston Road where a new clubhouse opened eight months later in a transfer that was two years in the planning and cost more than £1.8million. Photo: Google Photo Sales