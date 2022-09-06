Changing face of Chesterfield over 14 years is shown in 14 photos
New businesses opening and new houses springing up are positive signs that Chesterfield’s economy is moving in the right direction.
While some might argue that precious green space is being lost and some of the developments aren’t to their taste, we’ve been comparing how the landscape looks now to how it did up to 14 years ago.
Smart new townhouses being built on the site of a former dilapidated rugby club and a brightly coloured fast food takeaway replacing an ugly multi-storey car park are just some of the transformations uncovered on Google.
Take a walk down memory lane with our now and then images and decide for yourself whether the town looks better today than it did in the late noughties.
