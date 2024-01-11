Real ale lovers will be raising their glasses to the return of a beer festival.
Chesterfield CAMRA is hosting its popular event at the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre on January 26 and 27. Not only will it celebrate real ale but also craft beers, ciders, gin and wine.
Real ale themed gatherings and celebrations are always exciting occasions in Derbyshire as these photos from our archives show.
1. Drinkers' cheer
Recognise anyone you know in these photos taken at Rail Ale at Barrow Hill Roundhouse n 2017, Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival in 2009 and Ashover Old Poet's Corner in 2006. Photo: National World
2. Chesterfield
Jane Lefley, chairman Chesterfield CAMRA and Andrea Waterhouse, LocAle coordinator, with brewers John Baldack (Derventio), Joe Allsop (Whim Ales), Roy Shorrack (Ashover Brewery), Roy Evans (Peak Ales), David McLaren (Spire) and John Hirst (Brampton Brewery) in 2008. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Ilkeston
The Observatory in Ilkeston supported Derbyshire brewers with LocAle on the pumps in 2007. Photo: Submitted
4. Chesterfield
Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival in 2009 was opened by the mayor Trudy Mulcaster, mayor's consort June Brown and CAMRA chairman Rhoda Waygood. Photo: Marisa Cashill