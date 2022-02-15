Celebration time! Simply the best awards photos to take you back to 2007

How many faces do you recognise from our winning line-up of 2007?
If you have any old photos or stories to share with us, drop an email to: [email protected]
1. Barlborough
Jill Watts of Barlborough was honoured with an Excellence in the Community award from Derbyshire County Council for supporting Cancer Research UK by selling pink teddy bears.
Photo: bernard jones
2. Chesterfield
Melanie Rowbotham and Gemma Snell, pupils at Brookfield School, with mugs made for a technology youth award
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Wirksworth
Anthony Gell School boys under 16s team won the 2007 county cup.
Photo: Submitted
4. Matlock
Matlock mayor David Barker presents the East Midlands in Bloom Silver Gilt award to All Saints Junior School Garden Club members Christopher Stevenson, Jo Booth, Lauren Bunting, Ben Harvey and Sally Price.
Photo: Paul Robinson