Spot anyone you know among these photos of award-winners in Derbyshire in 2007?
Spot anyone you know among these photos of award-winners in Derbyshire in 2007?

Celebration time! Simply the best awards photos to take you back to 2007

Community champions, school sports supremos and green-fingered gardeners in Derbyshire all picked up awards 15 years ago.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:57 am

How many faces do you recognise from our winning line-up of 2007?

If you have any old photos or stories to share with us, drop an email to: [email protected]

1. Barlborough

Jill Watts of Barlborough was honoured with an Excellence in the Community award from Derbyshire County Council for supporting Cancer Research UK by selling pink teddy bears.

Photo: bernard jones

Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield

Melanie Rowbotham and Gemma Snell, pupils at Brookfield School, with mugs made for a technology youth award

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

3. Wirksworth

Anthony Gell School boys under 16s team won the 2007 county cup.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Matlock

Matlock mayor David Barker presents the East Midlands in Bloom Silver Gilt award to All Saints Junior School Garden Club members Christopher Stevenson, Jo Booth, Lauren Bunting, Ben Harvey and Sally Price.

Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
CommunityDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3