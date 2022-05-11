Do you recognise these friends enjoying a drink at Rail Ale in 2014?
Do you recognise these friends enjoying a drink at Rail Ale in 2014?

Can you spot a familiar face in these Rail Ale festival photos from down the years?

Watch out for a Rail Ale festival coming down the tracks, with beer and bands and a star DJ.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:51 am

Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Staveley, will be hosting an unforgettable mix of drinking and merry-making from May 19 to 21, 2022.

There will be 400 ales from around the country, a range of ciders, the Rail Ale Gin Palace and the Prosecco and Wine Bar.

Martin Kemp, of Spandau Ballet fame, gets the party started in style on Thursday night when he mans the record decks for his Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ set.

Jungle Lion headline Friday night’s show and The Everly Pregnant Brothers top Saturday’s bill.

To wet your whistle, here is a look back at the Rail Ale festivals from down the years.

1. New addition

Drew Davies in the new Gin Palace at the festival in 2018

Photo: Jason CHadwick

Photo Sales

2. Festival toast

Graham White raised a glass to a successful Rail Ale festival in 2014.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales

3. Team spirit

Rail Ale organising committee members Jane Lefley and Alexa Stott with Kim Beresford , Steve Dolton, Andy Dowson, Mervyn Allcock and Roy Shorrock at the 2012 festival.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

4. Atmospheric location

Steam locomotive provided an eye-catching backdrop for the festival in 2014.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Rail AleBarrow Hill Roundhouse
Next Page
Page 1 of 2