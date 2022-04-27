Calls for empty Chesterfield building to revert to nightclub ahead of its auction

4. Popular pub

In the early Seventies the Painted Wagon pub opened in the former stalls area of the cinema. It was a must-visit destination on the Chesterfield town centre pub crawl circuit although at times resembled a Wild West saloon bar! Karon Mather, commenting on the Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1980s Chesterfield Facebook page said: "I remember it well, was in there hiding in the toilets when it got smashed up by Hell's Angels."

Photo: Submitted