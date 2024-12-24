Brilliant pictures show Chesterfield and Derbyshire celebrating Christmas down the years

We’ve looked back through our archives to bring you these great pictures of Christmas past
1. Retro Christmas
Santa's helpers Jodie Wardle and Danni Hutchingson with Isobel Hannan and Sophie Wilkinson putting on Christmas Breakfasts at the Donkey Derby in Chesterfield in 2010. Photo: BWJ
2. Retro Christmas
At the Chesterfield Goldwell Rooms, youngsters from the families of striking miners attended a giant Christmas Party in 1984 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Retro Christmas
Thousands attend the Chesterfield Christmas lights switch-on with Dennis the Menace and panto stars in 2008 Photo: Submitted
4. Christmas retro
The residents of Morris Avenue, Newbold, in Chesterfield join brass band members tune up for Christmas carol or two Photo: BERNARD JONES
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.