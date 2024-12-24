Brilliant pictures show Chesterfield and Derbyshire celebrating Christmas down the years

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:40 GMT
Christmas is a special time of year, whatever year it is – as these festive photos from down the years show.

We’ve looked back through our archives to bring you these great pictures of Christmas past

See who you can spot

1. Retro Christmas

Santa's helpers Jodie Wardle and Danni Hutchingson with Isobel Hannan and Sophie Wilkinson putting on Christmas Breakfasts at the Donkey Derby in Chesterfield in 2010. Photo: BWJ

2. Retro Christmas

At the Chesterfield Goldwell Rooms, youngsters from the families of striking miners attended a giant Christmas Party in 1984 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Retro Christmas

Thousands attend the Chesterfield Christmas lights switch-on with Dennis the Menace and panto stars in 2008 Photo: Submitted

4. Christmas retro

The residents of Morris Avenue, Newbold, in Chesterfield join brass band members tune up for Christmas carol or two Photo: BERNARD JONES

