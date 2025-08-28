Black and white photos showcase life in Derbyshire over the past century

By Brian Eyre
Published 28th Aug 2025, 07:28 BST
We've taken a look back at life and landmarks in Derbyshire during the past century

Go back through time with these photographs, which capture life in Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and the Amber Valley.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Fancy dress fun at Matlock Carnival , 1989.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Fancy dress fun at Matlock Carnival , 1989. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hassop railway station closed to passengers, 1942

2. Retro Derbyshire

Hassop railway station closed to passengers, 1942 Photo: Sheffield Star

Learning the ropes at Hollowford training centre, Castleton, in 1961

3. Retro Derbyshire

Learning the ropes at Hollowford training centre, Castleton, in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Star

John Turner's drapery store on Packers Row, in Chesterfield, around 1900.

4. Retro Derbyshire

John Turner's drapery store on Packers Row, in Chesterfield, around 1900. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

