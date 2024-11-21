Black and white images reveal how life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire from the 1900s through to the 1960s

By Brian Eyre
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 12:24 GMT
See what caught the eye of photographers back in the the day, from local news events to buildings that have now changed or gone forever

Photos capture Chesterfield, Ripley, Bakewell and villages and towns across Derbyshire over the years in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.

Saltergate, Chesterfield, in 1950.

1. Chesterfield retro photo

Saltergate, Chesterfield, in 1950. Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough en

Staveley Devonshire works furnaces, seen from the coke oven chimney, 1924.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Staveley Devonshire works furnaces, seen from the coke oven chimney, 1924. Photo: Sheffield Star

Bakewell Market auctioneer George Smith, 1962.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Bakewell Market auctioneer George Smith, 1962. Photo: Sheffield Star

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop, 1959

4. Retro Derbyshire

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop, 1959 Photo: Sheffield Star

