History has a habit of repeating itself and complaints about potholes in roads around Wingerworth are nothing new.

Rewind 130 years and high on the agenda of the newly formed parish council was the unsatisfactory state of the roads and footpaths, with Longedge Lane coming in for particular criticism.

The Avenue coking plant was another contentious issue in Wingerworth's archives with complaints about air pollution and public health during the 36 years of its operation. One resident complained about "a monstrosity belching out smoke and belching out noxious fumes" at the parish's annual meeting shortly after the plant opened in 1956. In response, the general manager said that 350 men were trying to operate equipment that they had never seen before. At its peak the plant employed 800 people and its 106 coke ovens were capable of carbonising760,000 tons of coal a year. But despite the ongoing public complaints it was economics which eventually sealed the coking works’ fate.

Construction of large private housing estates in Wingerworth started at the same time as the coking plant began operating. Messrs John Adlington built on both sides of Langer Lane and Wimpey started building on Deerlands Road in the late 1950s.

David G. Edwards' book A History of Wingerworth is packed with interesting information about village life through the centuries.

Seventy years of extensive house building transformed Wingerworth from a small rural community to a densely occupied residential area with more than 7,000 properties, writes David G. Edwards in his new book A History of Wingerworth.

The publication is an in-depth account of the evolution of a village which was ruled by the Hunloke family from the late 10th century to the 1920s.

Sir Henry Hunloke built a schoolroom at Hill Houses where his family paid for 20 children of poor families to be taught free of charge from 1814 to 1856.

Pleasure grounds with rides at Hanging Bank plantation laid out in the 1800s are believed to have been at the instigation of Sir Henry or his heir.

Detail from a marquetry table from Wingerworth Hall, now in the Victoria and Albert Museum, shows the house built about 1600 by the firstmember of the Hunloke family to live at Wingerworth.

The Hunloke family lived in a splendid property called Wingerworth Hall which survived until 1920s. Bears, wolves and birds were kept in the basement of Wingerworth Hall during the mid 1800s at a time when Sir Henry John Joseph Hunloke was residing at Birdholme House in Hasland.

Ninety years ago landlocked Wingerworth was advertised far and wide as "Derbyshire By The Sea." In 1934 promoters announced the opening of Ye Old Smithy Pond for swimming, boating and sunbathing around the pond which was five and a half acres and 36ft deep. There was an 18ft diving stand, 12 rowing boats and several punts for hire. A steam locomotive ran on a narrow gauge railway around the western and northern edge of the site.

In 1936 the pond was used for skating and the following year a swimming gala was held on the lido as part of Chesterfield Carnival Week

During the Second World War, the lido closed and the parish council asked that the pond be drained as an anti-invasion precaution!

Wingerworth's coking plant employed 800 people at its peak but attracted a lot of complaints.

Wartime saw an increase of pupils at the village school with evacuees from Derby and Sheffield taking the total to 116 and lessons were split between the school building and the parish rooms. The managers of the school complained about the lack of protection against air raids, pointing to the school's proximity to Chesterfield Tube Works and the London Midland Railway but log books recorded only one warning, in November 1941.

All these fascinating accounts and much more feature in David’s illustrated book which will appeal to readers who have a love of social and economic heritage.