Retro pictures showing Derby Road and Horns Bridge
Archive photos show the changing face of Derby Road and Horns Bridge in Chesterfield

Huge changes have taken place in Chesterfield over the last few decades – as these great old images of Derby Road and Horns Bridge reveal.

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 8:07 am

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

What do you remember most about the area and how it has changed?

1. On yer bikes

Retro photo - Cycle race going through Horns Bridge roundabout june 1992.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Home sweet home

House on Derby R in the the 1930s

Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough engineers

3. Shephard Hill

Shephard Hill site on Derby Road, 2001.

Photo: Chesterfield Library

4. Retail park

Construction of new leisure park on Derby Road, which was finished in July 1998.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley

