We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.
What do you remember most about the area and how it has changed?
1. On yer bikes
Retro photo - Cycle race going through Horns Bridge roundabout june 1992.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Home sweet home
House on Derby R in the the 1930s
Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough engineers
3. Shephard Hill
Shephard Hill site on Derby Road, 2001.
Photo: Chesterfield Library
4. Retail park
Construction of new leisure park on Derby Road, which was finished in July 1998.
Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley