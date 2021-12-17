Chesterfield through the years
Archive photos show life in Chesterfield in the 70s and 80s

They were the decades of punk and power dressing, but what did Chesterfield look like in the 1970s and 1980s?

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:34 am

Working with the local studies section of Chesterfield Library, as well as Chesterfield Museum, we’ve dug out these great photos showing the way we used to live…

1. Woolies

The view of the much-loved Woolworths store from Vicar Lane. Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanle

2. Welcome

One of the signs that would welcome people to Chesterfield when they arrived in the town

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Snowy streets

Snow covers the High Street outside the market hall in 1981. Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Brimington

This photo shows the junction of Devonshire Street with Church Street in Brimington in the 1970s. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo: Chesterfield museum

