Archive photos show life in Chesterfield in the 70s and 80s

Working with the local studies section of Chesterfield Library, as well as Chesterfield Museum, we’ve dug out these great photos showing the way we used to live…
1. Woolies
The view of the much-loved Woolworths store from Vicar Lane. Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.
Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanle
2. Welcome
One of the signs that would welcome people to Chesterfield when they arrived in the town
Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Snowy streets
Snow covers the High Street outside the market hall in 1981. Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Brimington
This photo shows the junction of Devonshire Street with Church Street in Brimington in the 1970s. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council
Photo: Chesterfield museum