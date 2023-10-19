News you can trust since 1855
Archive photos show life at Bolsover School down the years

We’ve raided the DT archives to bring you these great photos showing school drama productions, exam success and fun times for pupils at Bolsover School.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST

They’re sure to bring memories flooding back for former students and staff alike. Do you reconise anyone you know?

If you have any photos from school days you’d like to share with our readers, you can email them to [email protected]

Georgie Chapman, Charlie Knight, Nathan Walker, Adam Staniforth-Fullylove and Sam Daft take part in Bolsover School's modern take on Shakespeare in 2007

Georgie Chapman, Charlie Knight, Nathan Walker, Adam Staniforth-Fullylove and Sam Daft take part in Bolsover School's modern take on Shakespeare in 2007 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Bolsover School dinner ladies in 50's outfits Jane Davis, Andrea Shannon, Lisa Barton, Maureen Chambers, Gloria Monbray, Julie Alsop, Mary Wooldridge, Sarah Crowder and Chris Jenkinson, front Angela Wood in 2006

Bolsover School dinner ladies in 50's outfits Jane Davis, Andrea Shannon, Lisa Barton, Maureen Chambers, Gloria Monbray, Julie Alsop, Mary Wooldridge, Sarah Crowder and Chris Jenkinson, front Angela Wood in 2006 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Former Bolsover School pupils who went on to become members of staff, seen here in 2006

Former Bolsover School pupils who went on to become members of staff, seen here in 2006 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Michelle Maxfield, Charlotte Buckley and Emma Blakeley at the Bolsover School prom, Ringwood Hall, in 2012

Michelle Maxfield, Charlotte Buckley and Emma Blakeley at the Bolsover School prom, Ringwood Hall, in 2012 Photo: Jason Chadwick

