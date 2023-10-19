Archive photos show life at Bolsover School down the years

We’ve raided the DT archives to bring you these great photos showing school drama productions, exam success and fun times for pupils at Bolsover School.
They’re sure to bring memories flooding back for former students and staff alike. Do you reconise anyone you know?
If you have any photos from school days you'd like to share with our readers, you can email them to
Georgie Chapman, Charlie Knight, Nathan Walker, Adam Staniforth-Fullylove and Sam Daft take part in Bolsover School's modern take on Shakespeare in 2007 Photo: Marisa Cashill
Bolsover School dinner ladies in 50's outfits Jane Davis, Andrea Shannon, Lisa Barton, Maureen Chambers, Gloria Monbray, Julie Alsop, Mary Wooldridge, Sarah Crowder and Chris Jenkinson, front Angela Wood in 2006 Photo: Marisa Cashill
Former Bolsover School pupils who went on to become members of staff, seen here in 2006 Photo: Marisa Cashill
Michelle Maxfield, Charlotte Buckley and Emma Blakeley at the Bolsover School prom, Ringwood Hall, in 2012 Photo: Jason Chadwick