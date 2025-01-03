Amazing photos to bring back happy memories of growing up in Derbyshire in years gone by

By Brian Eyre
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:05 GMT
We’ve been through our archives to put together this gallery of childhood pictures – from nursery and school days to scouting and guiding events down the years.

See who you can spot in these images taken by our photographers throughout Derbyshire from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Scouts at Chatsworth 1970

Scouts at Chatsworth 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Youngsters at Somercotes infants school raising money for new computer equipment, 1990s.

Youngsters at Somercotes infants school raising money for new computer equipment, 1990s. Photo: Eric Gregory

Children at Hasland Youth club, Chesterfield, in 1971

Children at Hasland Youth club, Chesterfield, in 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

MP Phillip Oppenhiem visits Swanwick scouts.

MP Phillip Oppenhiem visits Swanwick scouts. Photo: George Eyre

