Amazing photos show Derbyshire buried in snow when winters gripped in decades gone by
Temperatures have plummeted this week, with heavy snow falls in Derbyshire and amber weather warnings
By Brian Eyre
9th Mar 2023, 1:25pm
These photos show how Derbyshire has faired with snow down the years – from when it was hit by one of the harshest winters on record in 1947, with roads buried under huge mounds of snow – to winters less severe and some recent bad ones.
