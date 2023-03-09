News you can trust since 1855
Amazing photos show Derbyshire buried in snow when winters gripped in decades gone by

Temperatures have plummeted this week, with heavy snow falls in Derbyshire and amber weather warnings

By Brian Eyre
9th Mar 2023, 1:25pm

These photos show how Derbyshire has faired with snow down the years – from when it was hit by one of the harshest winters on record in 1947, with roads buried under huge mounds of snow – to winters less severe and some recent bad ones.

1. Snowy Derbyshire

In 1940, a vehicle navigates a road cut through very deep snow drifts at Combs

Photo: unknown

2. Snowy Derbyshire

Walking through a snow-covered Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield

Photo: BWJ

3. Snowy Derbyshire

Chesterfield's Christmas tree looks especially festive under this covering of snow

Photo: BWJ

4. Snowy Derbyshire

Chesterfield High Street covered in snow in 1981.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

