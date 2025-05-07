Barrow Hill Roundhouse will host a big party with a heady mix of brews from around the country and live music. The ticketed celebration starts at midday on Thursday, May 16 and rounds off at 6pm on Sunday, May 19, 2025.
To whet your appetite, here are some of our favourite Rail Ale photos from years gone by.
1. Rail Ale festival
Rail Ale visitors in years gone by. Photo: National World
2. Rail Ale festival
Volunteers pulling pints at the festival in 2006 (photo by Jane Lefley) Photo: Jane Lefley
3. Rail Ale festival
NE Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel was a guest at Rail Ale 2009 when she was welcomed by Mervyn Allcock, manager of the Roundhouse and Kim Beresford, left, a Chesterfield CAMRA member and an organiser of the festival. Photo: Submitted
4. Real Ale festival
This happy couple married in the morning and held their wedding reception at Rail Ale. Do you know who they are and what year they tied the knot? (photo: Jane Lefley) Photo: Jane Lefley
