79 great photos show royal visits across Derbyshire over the years - including King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana

By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:54 BST
Members of the Royal family have visited Derbyshire on many occasions over the years.

These images will bring back great memories from yesteryear – see who you recognise among the well-wishers in these photos taken from our archives.

Queen Elizabeth II The Queen meets the Guides and Brownies on her visit to Derbyshire - 15th March 1985

1. The Queen meets the Guides and Brownies

Retro Chesterfield, Picture shows Prince Charles talking to people in the crowd during his walkabout in Chesterfield. 1981.

2. Retro Chesterfield

The Queen accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant, Sir Ian Walker-Okeover, as they walk past a small contingent of the Leicestershire and Derbyshire (PAO) Yeomanry - 10th May 1968

3. The Queen accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant

Chatsworth - International scout and guide camp 1990 - Princess margaret spending time chatting with guides at Peak 90

4. Chatsworth - International scout and guide camp

