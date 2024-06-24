These images will bring back great memories from yesteryear – see who you recognise among the well-wishers in these photos taken from our archives.
1. The Queen meets the Guides and Brownies
Queen Elizabeth II The Queen meets the Guides and Brownies on her visit to Derbyshire - 15th March 1985Photo: sheffield Star
2. Retro Chesterfield
Retro Chesterfield, Picture shows Prince Charles talking to people in the crowd during his walkabout in Chesterfield. 1981.Photo: Sheffield Star
3. The Queen accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant
The Queen accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant, Sir Ian Walker-Okeover, as they walk past a small contingent of the Leicestershire and Derbyshire (PAO) Yeomanry - 10th May 1968Photo: Sheffield Star
4. Chatsworth - International scout and guide camp
Chatsworth - International scout and guide camp 1990 - Princess margaret spending time chatting with guides at Peak 90Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd