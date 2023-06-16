48 photos looking back on your celebrations across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as residents marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last June
Residents across Derbyshire took to the streets to raise a glass to the Queen and celebrate her Platinum Jubilee 12 months ago.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
With countless street parties and festivities galore, the county put on a fantastic display of national pride.
Here are some of your photos - from various events across the area, one year on – see if you can spot anyone you know!
