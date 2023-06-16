News you can trust since 1855
Your pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

48 photos looking back on your celebrations across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as residents marked the Queen’​​​​​​​s Platinum Jubilee last June

Residents across Derbyshire took to the streets to raise a glass to the Queen and celebrate her Platinum Jubilee 12 months ago.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

With countless street parties and festivities galore, the county put on a fantastic display of national pride.

Here are some of your photos - from various events across the area, one year on – see if you can spot anyone you know!

Melody-Grace and Billy enjoying a jubliee bbq, sent in by Sophie Lauren Finney

1. Platinum Jubilee

Melody-Grace and Billy enjoying a jubliee bbq, sent in by Sophie Lauren Finney Photo: submit

Helen Bond sent in this photo of her daughter Helena dancing at Tibshelf Jubilee Celebrations

2. Platinum Jubilee

Helen Bond sent in this photo of her daughter Helena dancing at Tibshelf Jubilee Celebrations Photo: submit

Kellsey Brown's photo of Bolsover Jubilee Market

3. Platinum Jubilee

Kellsey Brown's photo of Bolsover Jubilee Market Photo: submit

Submitted by Jane Alton

4. Platinum Jubilee

Submitted by Jane Alton Photo: SUBMIT

