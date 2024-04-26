43 photos show how much life has changed in Derbyshire down the decades

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.
Little Miss Muffitt shows off her spider to one of the ladies from the Florence Shipley home at the Heanor Victorian market, 1983. Photo: George Eyre
The old Co-op building on West Bars, Chesterfield, in 1991. Photo: Chesterfield Library\J Stanley
The Red Lion pub, Red Lion Square, Heanor, 1992. Photo: Brian Eyre
Actress Noele Gordon visits Ripley station for the filming of ITV Lunch Box programme in 1960 Photo: Johnston Press