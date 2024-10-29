42 evocative pictures of Derbyshire from the 1900s to the 1970s featuring Chesterfield, Ripley, Shirebrook, Codnor and more

By Brian Eyre
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:38 BST
These amazing pictures show life across Derbyshire spanning 70 years

From long-lost buildings and much-loved businesses to changing street scenes and the way we lived – see how much local life has changed in Derbyshire over years in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in Chesterfield, 1950s

1. Retro Derbyshire

Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in Chesterfield, 1950s Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Photo Sales
Roger Moore (The Saint before he was James Bond) stops traffic on his arrival at Speeds showroom, Alfreton.

2. Derbyshire Retro

Roger Moore (The Saint before he was James Bond) stops traffic on his arrival at Speeds showroom, Alfreton. Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
The Coop Departmen store on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in 1938

3. Retro Derbyshire

The Coop Departmen store on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in 1938 Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Tropical garden with kilns in the background at Pearson & Co pottery, Chesterfield, 1923.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Tropical garden with kilns in the background at Pearson & Co pottery, Chesterfield, 1923. Photo: unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldShirebrookRipley
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice