From long-lost buildings and much-loved businesses to changing street scenes and the way we lived – see how much local life has changed in Derbyshire over years in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.
Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in Chesterfield, 1950s Photo: Chesterfield Museum
Roger Moore (The Saint before he was James Bond) stops traffic on his arrival at Speeds showroom, Alfreton. Photo: George Eyre
The Coop Departmen store on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in 1938 Photo: ugc
Tropical garden with kilns in the background at Pearson & Co pottery, Chesterfield, 1923. Photo: unknown