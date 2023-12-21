News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

41 extraordinary photos offer glimpse inside abandoned buildings and lost venues across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including iconic former pubs, hotels and old rail tunnels

These incredible photos offer a glimpse inside some of the most recognisable abandoned and lost buildings across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across the county – from old pubs, hotels and factories to the rail tunnel that still stands under the streets of Chesterfield.

READ THIS: Chesterfield history: 12 of Chesterfield’s most iconic heritage landmarks – including historic Grade I and Grade II* listed buildings

These 41 pictures showcase some of the most prominent abandoned sites that Chesterfield and Derbyshire have to offer – can you spot anywhere that you recognise?

These are some of the derelict and demolished buildings across the area.

1. Abandoned and demolished buildings

These are some of the derelict and demolished buildings across the area. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 on Malkin Street - a stones throw away from Chesterfield Railway Station.

2. Chesterfield Hotel

The Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 on Malkin Street - a stones throw away from Chesterfield Railway Station. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Known for most of its life as the Station Hotel, it was renamed the Chesterfield Hotel in the 1980s. At that time, it was also extended to accommodate 73 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym and a large car park.

3. Chesterfield Hotel

Known for most of its life as the Station Hotel, it was renamed the Chesterfield Hotel in the 1980s. At that time, it was also extended to accommodate 73 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym and a large car park. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Sadly, it closed in 2015 after the company that owned the hotel went bust.

4. Chesterfield Hotel

Sadly, it closed in 2015 after the company that owned the hotel went bust. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireGrade II