40 of the best pictures from schooldays in Derbyshire gone by

We’ve compiled a gallery of 40 pictures to take you back to the classroom with scenes from the classroom, gymnasium, playground, stage and day trips and charity days. See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.
1. Retro Derbyshire
PC Graham Wingfield running a cycling safety course in the school holidays in 1982 Photo: Alan Swift
2. Retro Derbyshire
Hasland Hall sports awards winners Photo: bwj
3. Retro Derbyshire
Children from Calow infants wait to greet the Queen on her visit to Derbyshire in 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star
4. Retro Derbyshire
New minibus presented to Parkwood special school, 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory