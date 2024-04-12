40 of the best pictures from schooldays in Derbyshire gone by

Ten out of ten if you remember these fantastic photos our photographers have taken at schools throughout Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:24 BST

We’ve compiled a gallery of 40 pictures to take you back to the classroom with scenes from the classroom, gymnasium, playground, stage and day trips and charity days. See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.

PC Graham Wingfield running a cycling safety course in the school holidays in 1982

PC Graham Wingfield running a cycling safety course in the school holidays in 1982 Photo: Alan Swift

Hasland Hall sports awards winners

Hasland Hall sports awards winners Photo: bwj

Children from Calow infants wait to greet the Queen on her visit to Derbyshire in 1985.

Children from Calow infants wait to greet the Queen on her visit to Derbyshire in 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

New minibus presented to Parkwood special school, 1986.

New minibus presented to Parkwood special school, 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory

