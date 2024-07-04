November 1939: Czechoslovakian refugees from the Nazi invasion of their country rehearsing in the gardens of Farley Hall near Matlock. The refugees ran their own theatre in the hall. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images).November 1939: Czechoslovakian refugees from the Nazi invasion of their country rehearsing in the gardens of Farley Hall near Matlock. The refugees ran their own theatre in the hall. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images).
39 fascinating retro pictures from Derbyshire's forgotten life - including Matlock, Chesterfield, Buxton and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 06:39 BST
This retro gallery takes a look at life across Derbyshire over the last century.

There’s plenty of great pictures, including fun in the snowy weather in Buxton as well as sporting fun in 1930’s Buxton.

We also have the spotlight on Chesterfield, Matlock and Belper.

There is also important matters which affected the whole county such as the coal mining industry featured, as well as WW2 POW’s getting stuck in with work around Whaley Bridge.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Wives of striking Derbyshire miners hand in a letter to the Coal Board in Hobart Place on 18th January 1972. With them is MP for Bolsover, Dennis Skinner (centre).

1. Having their say

Wives of striking Derbyshire miners hand in a letter to the Coal Board in Hobart Place on 18th January 1972. With them is MP for Bolsover, Dennis Skinner (centre).Photo: Getty

14 year-old Buxton schoolgirl Peggy Mycock is cheered by her friends for being chosen as the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton, Derbyshire. She was selected out of 30 girls from local elementary schools, and will be crowned during 'Well Dressing Week' in June.

2. Festival Queen of Buxton

14 year-old Buxton schoolgirl Peggy Mycock is cheered by her friends for being chosen as the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton, Derbyshire. She was selected out of 30 girls from local elementary schools, and will be crowned during 'Well Dressing Week' in June.Photo: Fox Photos

Chesterfield Football Club's inside right Harry Clifton poses before a game on 17th February 1938.

3. Harry Clifton

Chesterfield Football Club's inside right Harry Clifton poses before a game on 17th February 1938.Photo: H. F. Davis

Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912.

4. Snow fun near Buxton

Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912.Photo: Topical Press Agency

