37 photos in our latest retro photo gallery showing life in Derbyshire down the decades

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.
For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.
1. Derbyshire retro
Horns Bridge, Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield Museum
2. Retro Derbyshire
Flag-waving well wishers in Chesterfield during the Royal visit, 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Retro Derbyshire
Brown's Yard in Chesterfield in 1907. The area, which used to be home to the The Dog and Gun Inn, is near where the town's bus station stands today Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
4. Derbyshire retro
A riding club display was put on when Princess Anne visited Bolsover Castle in 1980. Photo: Sheffield Star