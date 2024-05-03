37 photos in our latest retro photo gallery showing life in Derbyshire down the decades

Take a look at these fantastic photos of everything from Royal visits and street scenes, to old buildings and events which have taken place in towns and villages across Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:40 BST

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Horns Bridge, Chesterfield.

1. Derbyshire retro

Horns Bridge, Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Flag-waving well wishers in Chesterfield during the Royal visit, 1981.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Flag-waving well wishers in Chesterfield during the Royal visit, 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star

Brown's Yard in Chesterfield in 1907. The area, which used to be home to the The Dog and Gun Inn, is near where the town's bus station stands today

3. Retro Derbyshire

Brown's Yard in Chesterfield in 1907. The area, which used to be home to the The Dog and Gun Inn, is near where the town's bus station stands today Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

A riding club display was put on when Princess Anne visited Bolsover Castle in 1980.

4. Derbyshire retro

A riding club display was put on when Princess Anne visited Bolsover Castle in 1980. Photo: Sheffield Star

