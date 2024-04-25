The reception class at Duckmanton Primary School in 2022.placeholder image
34 nostalgic pictures of milestone moments in schools around the Chesterfield area - including St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Heath Primary School, Bramley Vale School, Staveley Junior School and Scarcliffe Primary School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 10:25 BST
This cracking retro gallery brings you some milestone moments from schools around the Chesterfield area.

The gallery features youngsters beginning and leaving schools in moments they will always remember.

The pictures feature pupils from St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Heath Primary School, Bramley Vale School, Staveley Junior School and Scarcliffe Primary School amongst many others.

New starters at Woodthorpe C of E Primary School in October 2022.

1. Woodthorpe C of E Primary School

New starters at Woodthorpe C of E Primary School in October 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Sept 2022 Reception class at Inkersall Spencer Academy School. The Logical Ladybird and Blossoming Butterflies classes are pictured.

2. Inkersall Spencer Academy School

The Sept 2022 Reception class at Inkersall Spencer Academy School. The Logical Ladybird and Blossoming Butterflies classes are pictured. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

3. St Mary's Catholic Primary School

New starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Heath Primary School's bears reception class from September 2022.

4. Heath Primary School

Heath Primary School's bears reception class from September 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

