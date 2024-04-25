The gallery features youngsters beginning and leaving schools in moments they will always remember.

The pictures feature pupils from St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Heath Primary School, Bramley Vale School, Staveley Junior School and Scarcliffe Primary School amongst many others.

You can get plenty more retro content from Derbyshire here.

1 . Woodthorpe C of E Primary School New starters at Woodthorpe C of E Primary School in October 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Inkersall Spencer Academy School The Sept 2022 Reception class at Inkersall Spencer Academy School. The Logical Ladybird and Blossoming Butterflies classes are pictured. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School New starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales