The gallery features youngsters beginning and leaving schools in moments they will always remember.
The pictures feature pupils from St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Heath Primary School, Bramley Vale School, Staveley Junior School and Scarcliffe Primary School amongst many others.
1. Woodthorpe C of E Primary School
New starters at Woodthorpe C of E Primary School in October 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Inkersall Spencer Academy School
The Sept 2022 Reception class at Inkersall Spencer Academy School. The Logical Ladybird and Blossoming Butterflies classes are pictured. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. St Mary's Catholic Primary School
New starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Heath Primary School
Heath Primary School's bears reception class from September 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre
