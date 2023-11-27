News you can trust since 1855
33 fascinating retro pictures showing what life was like for the hardworking folk of Derbyshire over the last century

This retro gallery takes a look at life across Derbyshire over the last century.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT

There’s plenty of great pictures, including fun in the snowy weather in Buxton as well as sporting fun in 1930’s Buxton.

We also have the spotlight on Chesterfield, Matlock and a Belper couple with an obsession with clocks.

There is also important matters which affected the whole county such as the coal mining industry featured, as well as WW2 POW’s getting stuck in with work around Whaley Bridge.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

14 year-old Buxton schoolgirl Peggy Mycock is cheered by her friends for being chosen as the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton, Derbyshire. She was selected out of 30 girls from local elementary schools, and will be crowned during 'Well Dressing Week' in June.

1. Festival Queen of Buxton

14 year-old Buxton schoolgirl Peggy Mycock is cheered by her friends for being chosen as the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton, Derbyshire. She was selected out of 30 girls from local elementary schools, and will be crowned during 'Well Dressing Week' in June. Photo: Fox Photos

Chesterfield Football Club's inside right Harry Clifton poses before a game on 17th February 1938.

2. Harry Clifton

Chesterfield Football Club's inside right Harry Clifton poses before a game on 17th February 1938. Photo: H. F. Davis

Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912.

3. Snow fun near Buxton

Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912. Photo: Topical Press Agency

From left to right, Mr DR Larcombe, Miss Longhurst and tennis player Ethel Thomson Larcombe (1879 - 1965) at the Buxton Lawn Tennis Tournament on 17th August 1912.

4. Buxton Lawn Tennis Tournament

From left to right, Mr DR Larcombe, Miss Longhurst and tennis player Ethel Thomson Larcombe (1879 - 1965) at the Buxton Lawn Tennis Tournament on 17th August 1912. Photo: Topical Press Agency

