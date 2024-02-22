News you can trust since 1855
31 fantastic retro pictures showing life in Derbyshire from the 1900s to the 90s

See what photographers captured in these brilliant pictures of life in Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT

With events from Chesterfield to Buxton, Bakewell and Codnor, Swanwick, Ripley and more, these images show school days, changing streets and royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

See if you recognise anyone in these rare bygone pictures from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.

Chesterfield High Street.

1. Derbyshire retro

Chesterfield High Street. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

The presentation of the Pennant to the 2nd Hasland Brownies, Chesterfield, was held at the Hasland Youth Club tonight and our picture shows the pack with their pennant and leaders Mrs Janice Rodgers (left) and Mrs Mavis Harrison - 4th May 1976

2. Derbyshire retro

The presentation of the Pennant to the 2nd Hasland Brownies, Chesterfield, was held at the Hasland Youth Club tonight and our picture shows the pack with their pennant and leaders Mrs Janice Rodgers (left) and Mrs Mavis Harrison - 4th May 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Picture shows the low level of water in the Ladybower Reservoir - 2nd November 1976

3. Derbyshire retro

Picture shows the low level of water in the Ladybower Reservoir - 2nd November 1976 Photo: Julia Armstrong

Lightwood Road area floods in Buxton in July 1973, showing the junction of Charles Street and Lightwood Road

4. Derbyshire retro

Lightwood Road area floods in Buxton in July 1973, showing the junction of Charles Street and Lightwood Road Photo: Jason Chadwick

