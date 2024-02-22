31 fantastic retro pictures showing life in Derbyshire from the 1900s to the 90s

See if you recognise anyone in these rare bygone pictures from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.
Chesterfield High Street. Photo: Chesterfield Museum
The presentation of the Pennant to the 2nd Hasland Brownies, Chesterfield, was held at the Hasland Youth Club tonight and our picture shows the pack with their pennant and leaders Mrs Janice Rodgers (left) and Mrs Mavis Harrison - 4th May 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Picture shows the low level of water in the Ladybower Reservoir - 2nd November 1976 Photo: Julia Armstrong
Lightwood Road area floods in Buxton in July 1973, showing the junction of Charles Street and Lightwood Road Photo: Jason Chadwick