30 photos show Chatsworth House down the years - with the people, events and artwork that make the Peak District stately home special

Chatsworth estate is home to the Devonshire family and has been passed down through 16 generations.

The estate comprises a Grade I listed house and stables, a 105-acre garden, a 1,822-acre park, a farmyard and adventure playground, and one of Europe’s most significant private art collections.

It has been home to the Devonshire family for nearly five centuries.

The house and garden were first constructed by Sir William Cavendish and Bess of Hardwick in 1555. The Elizabethan garden was much smaller than the modern garden is now.

In the last 60 years, many of the historic features of the garden have been restored and numerous important new features have been added.

Here is a collection of retro photographs from over the years including a look back at memorable artwork and events.

Becky Rimmer, Georgia Wain, Nicky Rimmer, Courtney Andrews, Katie Doull and Molly Reeve of 2nd Matlock guides prepare squash and cakes at the Peak 2010 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth House.

The fountain, grounds and facade of Chatsworth House in the 1960s.

Princess Anne and her husband at the time British equestrian Captain Mark Phillips, both wearing quilted jackets as they attend the Chatsworth Horse Trials, held in the grounds of Chatsworth House in October 1977. Anne was pregnant with her first child.

The library of Chatsworth House, circa 1930.