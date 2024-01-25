News you can trust since 1855
29 fantastic retro pictures showing how we lived in Derbyshire over the past 100 years

These brilliant pictures of life in Derbyshire during the 1900s to the 2000s will bring back plenty of memories of how we have changed over the past century.
By Brian Eyre
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT

From Chesterfield to Buxton and Bakewell to Ilkeston, these Images show events, schools, changing streets and Royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.

Saltergate looking west from Holywell Cross in Chesterfield, 1910.

1. Derbyshire through the decades

Saltergate looking west from Holywell Cross in Chesterfield, 1910. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

The King releasing a valve at Ladybower Reservoir

The King releasing a valve at Ladybower Reservoir

The King releasing a valve at Ladybower Reservoir Photo: Star

Chesterfield Alms Houses on Saltergate, early 1900s

3. Derbyshire through the decades

Chesterfield Alms Houses on Saltergate, early 1900s Photo: Chesterfield Library\CH Nadin

Widening work at the junction of Brimington Road and Lockoford Lane in Chesterfield in the 1930s

4. Derbyshire through the decades

Widening work at the junction of Brimington Road and Lockoford Lane in Chesterfield in the 1930s Photo: Borough Engineers

