26 great retro pictures taken in Ripley, Codnor and Heanor and more Amber Valley towns and villages

See what our photographers captured in these brilliant pictures of life in Derbyshire from the 1950s to the 1990s.
By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT

With events from Ripley and Heanor, Codnor, Swanwick, and more, these images show school days, changing streets to carnivals and charity events across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

See if you recognise anyone in these fantastic bygone pictures from our archives

Heanor Coppice Primary School presentation to retiring teacher Miss Jackson, 1991.

Heanor Coppice Primary School presentation to retiring teacher Miss Jackson, 1991.

Sixties pop star Dave Berry signing autographs at Ripley Round Table pop concert.

Sixties pop star Dave Berry signing autographs at Ripley Round Table pop concert.

Cecil Raikes loco at Coppice Colliery 1954

Cecil Raikes loco at Coppice Colliery 1954

Milky bar kid competition held at the Gate in Lower Hartshay, 1970s.

Milky bar kid competition held at the Gate in Lower Hartshay, 1970s.

