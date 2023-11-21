News you can trust since 1855
25 historic pictures showing life in Derbyshire's towns- including Ripley, Heanor, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Riddings - during the 1980's and 1990's

Our latest retro gallery takes a look at how town’s in Derbyshire used to look 40 years ago.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 13:58 GMT

Amongst the fascinating pictures are a glance at Langley Mill in 1981 ad how a Ripley street looked in 1982 and a picture from the town’s carnival in 1986.

We have a picture from the Riddings Carnival in the late 1980’s and Ripley Market in the 90’s.

We have a celeb visit to Ripley by The Bill’s Kevin Lloyd and plenty of fun for the scouts.

There’s also pictures of Heanor and Belper and plenty more to view.

You can view plenty more retro content here.

The Mayor with Sew and craft ladies at the 1986 Ripley Carnival.

1. Ripley carnival

The Mayor with Sew and craft ladies at the 1986 Ripley Carnival. Photo: George Eyre

Filming at Midland Railway in May 1988 of The Rainbow by D.H Lawrence.

2. Filming at Midland Railway

Filming at Midland Railway in May 1988 of The Rainbow by D.H Lawrence. Photo: Johnston Press

A special delivery causing traffic chaos in Ripley 1991

3. Traffic chaos

A special delivery causing traffic chaos in Ripley 1991 Photo: Johnston Press

Actor Kevin Lloyd serves chips at Crest of the Waves, Ripley

4. A tasty treat

Actor Kevin Lloyd serves chips at Crest of the Waves, Ripley Photo: Johnston Press

