25 great retro pictures of Derbyshire life in and around Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor in the 1980s and 90s

These fantastic pictures of life in Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor and other areas during the 1980s and 90s are sure to bring back plenty of memories.
By Brian Eyre
Published 25th Jan 2024, 08:04 GMT

Images show events, schools, changing streets and Royal visits across the towns and villages of Amber Valley, in Derbyshire.

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures from our archives.

Amber Valley retro

Amber Valley retro

Amber Valley retro

Miss Dairy Princess opens Britannia Park shop, in Shipley, in 1985.

Amber Valley retro

Miss Dairy Princess opens Britannia Park shop, in Shipley, in 1985. Photo: George Eyre

Having fun on the water slide at Alfreton lido, 1992.

Amber Valley retro

Having fun on the water slide at Alfreton lido, 1992. Photo: Brian Eyre

Amber Valley CND torchlight procession through Ripley.

Amber Valley retro

Amber Valley CND torchlight procession through Ripley. Photo: George Eyre

