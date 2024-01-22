News you can trust since 1855
25 fantastic pictures of life in and around the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District during the 1950s to the 1980s

These great pictures taken by our photographers over four decades from the 1950s to the 1980s in the Derbyshire Dales and Peaks are sure to bring back plenty of memories.
By Brian Eyre
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT

Images show pubs, changing streets and long-gone buildings across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures from our archives.

Matlock Bath 1968.

1. Peaks and Dales

Matlock Bath 1968. Photo: Sheffield Star

Buxton carnival queen procession, 1984.

2. Peaks and Dales

Buxton carnival queen procession, 1984. Photo: BA

Matlock Bath Royal well, 1982.

3. Peaks and Dales

Matlock Bath Royal well, 1982. Photo: Sheffield Star

Visitors at Matlock Bath, 1973

4. Peaks and Dales

Visitors at Matlock Bath, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Star

