23 great pictures captured by photographers in Chesterfield the Peaks and Amber Valley area, including Ripley, Heanor and Alfreton

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.
For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.
1. Retro Chesterfield
West Bars roundabout looking towards Brampton, in 1964. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
2. Retro Chesterfield
The junction of Holywell Street and Brewery Street with the car park to the right, Eyres and the Spire visible. c.1970s Photo: Chesterfield Library
3. The Queen at Chatsworth
The Queen at Chatsworth Horse Trials in 1969 with the Duchess of Devonshire (left) Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Retro Chesterfield
Chesterfield FC boys team, 1967. Photo: Sheffield Star