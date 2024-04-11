23 great pictures captured by photographers in Chesterfield the Peaks and Amber Valley area, including Ripley, Heanor and Alfreton

We bring you a fantastic selection of photos taken in the 1960s and 1970s across Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor, Alfreton and many other places.
By Brian Eyre
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

West Bars roundabout looking towards Brampton, in 1964.

1. Retro Chesterfield

West Bars roundabout looking towards Brampton, in 1964. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

Photo Sales
The junction of Holywell Street and Brewery Street with the car park to the right, Eyres and the Spire visible. c.1970s

2. Retro Chesterfield

The junction of Holywell Street and Brewery Street with the car park to the right, Eyres and the Spire visible. c.1970s Photo: Chesterfield Library

Photo Sales
The Queen at Chatsworth Horse Trials in 1969 with the Duchess of Devonshire (left)

3. The Queen at Chatsworth

The Queen at Chatsworth Horse Trials in 1969 with the Duchess of Devonshire (left) Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
Chesterfield FC boys team, 1967.

4. Retro Chesterfield

Chesterfield FC boys team, 1967. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHeanorRipleyBuxtonDerbyshire