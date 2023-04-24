News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire in the noughtiesDerbyshire in the noughties
Derbyshire in the noughties

23 great photos show what life in Chesterfield and Derbyshire looked like during the noughties

It was the decade that Coldplay released their debut album, hip-hop exploded and we all thought the millennium bug would cause chaos, but what was life like for the people of Derbyshire in the 2000s?

By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

We’ve searched our archives, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images depicting what life was like here in noughties – see if you can spot anyone you know.

Springwell community school pupils Alice Potter, Charlotte Hempenstall, Toni Moore and Amelia Yeates.

1. Springwell community school

Springwell community school pupils Alice Potter, Charlotte Hempenstall, Toni Moore and Amelia Yeates. Photo: RKH

Posing for a photo before the play starts

2. Dramatic scene

Posing for a photo before the play starts Photo: DT

Unison picket line outside North East Derbyshire Distric Council building in Chesterfield

3. Picket Line

Unison picket line outside North East Derbyshire Distric Council building in Chesterfield Photo: DT

Allan Wood, Howard Borrell, Matthew Blain and Jim Wilcock raise a glass to a new Spireites beer in 2001

4. Cheers!

Allan Wood, Howard Borrell, Matthew Blain and Jim Wilcock raise a glass to a new Spireites beer in 2001 Photo: DT

