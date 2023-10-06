News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane why not join the Derbyshire Times retro facebook group for more pictures and nostalgia?If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane why not join the Derbyshire Times retro facebook group for more pictures and nostalgia?
If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane why not join the Derbyshire Times retro facebook group for more pictures and nostalgia?

23 fascinating photos show how we lived in Derbyshire over 100 years ago

From crowds turning out in Chesterfield for the historic 1913 by-election when Barnet Kenyon was the successful candidate, to photos of Britain's first inland oil well - in Derbyshire – these historic images show how much has changed down the decades.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Mar 2022, 15:38 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST

If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane why not join the Derbyshire Times retro facebook group for more pictures and nostalgia?

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, 1874. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Crooked Spire

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, 1874. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Garland Day At Castleton Derbyshire, Castleton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Garland Day

Garland Day At Castleton Derbyshire, Castleton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Steam train

A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Dressing the well at Youlgreave. One of the well-dressers demonstrating to other villagers. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Well Dressings

Dressing the well at Youlgreave. One of the well-dressers demonstrating to other villagers. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldBritainDerbyshire Times