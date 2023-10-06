23 fascinating photos show how we lived in Derbyshire over 100 years ago
From crowds turning out in Chesterfield for the historic 1913 by-election when Barnet Kenyon was the successful candidate, to photos of Britain's first inland oil well - in Derbyshire – these historic images show how much has changed down the decades.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Mar 2022, 15:38 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST
