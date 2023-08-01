23 fascinating photos show how the Peak District has changed over the last 100 years

Stretching for 550 square miles, the UK’s original national park – the Peak District – welcomes more than 13 million people each year.
Considered by many as the spiritual home of the free access to the countryside we all enjoy today, the Peak District provides a taste of the outdoors to millions.
The 1900s brought public demands to access to the countryside. The new century saw a growing appreciation of the outdoors and more and more people started to seek escape from towns and cities. This led to a growing conflict with landowners and the mass trespass in 1932, on Kinder Scout.
This collection of images shows the landscapes of the Peak District have been shaped by human activity throughout history and how our countryside has changed over the last century.
1. New hostel
Girls from Sheffield Youth Hostel Association are pictured cleaning the windows of the new hostel, Leam Hall, which is situated between Hathersage and Eyam, for its official opening at Whitsuntide on May 17, 1939. The girls formed working parties with boys to prepare the new hostel - cleaning floors, making curtains, and arranging the furniture every evening. Mrs Rose-Innis, the owner of Leam Hall, generously loaned it to the YHA at a nominal rental. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Heroine of Eyam
Thousands of people are pictured visiting the village of Eyam in 1936 to attend the commemoration service to the 'Heroine of Eyam' Catherine Mompesson. The service recalled the deliverance from the plague which devastated the village in the years 1665-1666, in which she played great part. Photos shows the Bishop of Derby addresing the record crowd from the rock pulpit in Cucklet Dell. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
3. By-election
William Cavendish, Marquess of Hartington (1917 - 1944, second from left), addressing farmers from the auctioneers' rostrum at Bakewell Cattle Market during the West Derbyshire by-election, in February 1944. His sister Lady Elizabeth Cavendish is next to him. He was standing as the Conservative (Wartime Coalition) candidate. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Keystone
4. Devil's Arse
Caver John Buxton wades through limestone caves at Speedwell Water, Peak Cavern in 1960. The Peak Cavern, also known as the Devil's Arse, is one of the four show caves in Castleton. (Photo by Ronald Startup/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Ronald Startup